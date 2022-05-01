Agility 2.0: How businesses can best negotiate a ‘perfect storm’

The tragic conflict in Ukraine tells us an unpleasant home truth. The world is a far edgier place now than it has been for decades and negotiating the many issues that have cropped up in quick succession requires greater flexibility, agility and collaboration than ever before—among governments, communities, individuals and corporates. The challenges seem unrelenting; ask any CEO. As if the uncertainty of covid was not enough, it has been worsened by rapidly rising inflation globally and continued supply-chain disruptions. Central banks have stepped in, particularly the US Fed, which reinforced its hawkish tilt after chair Jerome Powell said a half-percentage point interest rate increase “will be on the table" at its next meeting. This roiled markets further.