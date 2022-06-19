Agnipath could be a path to vexing social problems

India has been witnessing declining sex ratios—a daughter deficit. Already, in some states, men find it hard to get married and have to import wives, sometimes shared by several brothers. About 20 years ago, scholars wrote about what happens when the numbers of unemployed, unmarried young men rise in a society. These ‘bare branches’—men who will not raise families—could become cannon fodder for civil wars. If we train and arm them to fight and then unleash them upon society, the consequences can only be dire. It was estimated that in 2017, in India, there were 71,101,000 privately owned (licit and illicit) firearms and 61,401,000 unregistered and unlawfully held firearms, placing India second globally in terms of private ownership of guns. We will soon have about 50,000 Indian men trained in combat every year with about 35,000 of them retiring annually. Now imagine 35,000 young men, immersed for four years in a masculine universe that valorizes violence, trained to shoot, coming out of their Agnipath service into an unwelcoming, uncaring world and chancing easily upon handguns. Otherwise marginalized, their only leverage in the world would be the ability to intimidate and hurt with a weapon.