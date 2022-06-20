Agnipath has a long-term vision of a productive role for the youth

The global economy has witnessed various forms of terrorism, fraud and related activities on account of the negative impacts of disruptive and digital technology affecting the youth. This may worsen with the adoption of 5G and related technologies. Also, globally as well as in India, drug use among the young has increased manifold, as evident from studies by United Nations agencies. Traditional Indian society, guided by a set of principles on conduct or a system of moral values, has slowly been losing its hold. The philosopher Immanuel Kant argues that to act in a morally right way, people must act by a sense of duty, and it is not the consequences of actions that make them right or wrong, but the motives of the person who acts. In this context, a scheme like Agnipath has much relevance.