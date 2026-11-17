On 4 November, barely three weeks before the first Agniveers were due to hand back their uniforms, the Union Cabinet changed the terms of their exit. The 75% not retained in regular service may now opt for a “second tour of duty” of two more years, with enhanced pay and Seva Nidhi. At the end of six years, those who wish to stay will be considered for regular enrolment, subject to objective selection criteria.
Agnipath scheme: India must make the most of the programme's extension to improve it for Agniveers
SummaryThe option given to some Agniveers to opt for two more years of duty only changes the date of the programme's issue, not its nature. The Agnipath scheme must move from term-end uncertainty to career predictability to make the plan sustainable for Agniveers.
On 4 November, barely three weeks before the first Agniveers were due to hand back their uniforms, the Union Cabinet changed the terms of their exit. The 75% not retained in regular service may now opt for a “second tour of duty” of two more years, with enhanced pay and Seva Nidhi. At the end of six years, those who wish to stay will be considered for regular enrolment, subject to objective selection criteria.
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