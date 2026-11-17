On 4 November, barely three weeks before the first Agniveers were due to hand back their uniforms, the Union Cabinet changed the terms of their exit. The 75% not retained in regular service may now opt for a “second tour of duty” of two more years, with enhanced pay and Seva Nidhi. At the end of six years, those who wish to stay will be considered for regular enrolment, subject to objective selection criteria.
On 4 November, barely three weeks before the first Agniveers were due to hand back their uniforms, the Union Cabinet changed the terms of their exit. The 75% not retained in regular service may now opt for a “second tour of duty” of two more years, with enhanced pay and Seva Nidhi. At the end of six years, those who wish to stay will be considered for regular enrolment, subject to objective selection criteria.
Media debates have split into two camps, calling the move a masterstroke or a U-turn. Both miss the point.
The armed forces have just paid the Agniveer the highest compliment an institution can by concluding that they cannot afford to let him go.
The most expensive academy in the world: No institution in India trains young people the way the armed forces do. The classroom is a glacier at 20,000 feet, a bunker on the Line of Control, or the deck of a warship.
The examinations are real, and mistakes return home in body bags. In October 2023, Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman died on the Siachen Glacier, the first Agniveer to lay down his life in the line of duty. In May 2025, Agniveer Murali Naik was killed by cross-border shelling during Operation Sindoor.
The nation has paid dearly for this academy: in pay, equipment and lives. In return, the Agniveers carry what no corporate leadership programme can replicate: discipline under exhaustion, responsibility for a comrade, irreversible decisions made on incomplete information.
After four years, the Chief of Defence Staff called the feedback “very positive,” and the services wisely decided that this capital was too valuable to lose.
But a deferral is not a solution: The extension changes the date of the problem, not its nature. Enrolment after six years is a consideration, not a guarantee. Some will not qualify. Others will choose to leave. India will face the same exit in 2028, and the stakes will be higher.
An Agniveer who left at 22 could still start over, enrol in college or sit for competitive examinations alongside his peers. At 24 to 27, he will have lost the years in which his peers finished degrees and started careers. Many will have families to support. Every extra year in uniform raises the cost of a bad landing.
For generations, in the villages of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, a son in the army settled his family for life, through 20 years of service and a pension. The army was the rural middle class’s most reliable socioeconomic ladder.
Agnipath rewrote that covenant, and the feeder villages noticed. By 2024, a Rohtak coaching centre that once prepared 200-250 aspirants for army rallies had 15-20. The extension buys time. Only an assured landing will restore the covenant.
An army gets the best talent only when service is seen as a launchpad, not a dead end. The US understood this in 1944. The GI Bill sent 7.8 million veterans to college or vocational training, whose ranks produced Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and Supreme Court justices. The programme cost about $14 billion and paid for itself in higher taxes within 20 years. It was not spending. It was investment.
A 17-year-old in Jhunjhunu will not read the cabinet note. He will watch the Agniveer from his village who is discharged in 2028. If that young man is working, studying and respected, the boy will queue at the recruitment rally. If he is idle and his potential squandered, the boy will queue at the passport office. Good rehabilitation creates suction. Poor rehabilitation creates repulsion.
Two years to build the bridge: Quotas alone will not do it. The home ministry has reserved 50% of paramilitary constable vacancies for ex-Agniveers. But in 2021, against a 10% reservation in central government Group C posts, ex-servicemen held just 1.3%. That gap was tolerated for decades because those soldiers drew a pension. For an Agniveer without one, the same gap would be the scheme’s death knell.
The larger opportunity is in the private sector. Corporate India spends heavily to teach young hires resilience, teamwork and ownership. The Agniveer arrives with all three, and the employer pays nothing for that training. Seizing it needs a structured bridge, and two years is enough time to build one, if the work begins now.
First, the second tour must earn a credential. Every Agniveer should leave in 2028 with a recognized degree or diploma earned during service.
Second, every exit must come with a job offer, a college seat or a funded plan in hand.
Third, the reserve must actually exist: registered, reachable and periodically retrained.
Fourth, large employers must commit to annual hiring numbers, published and audited like corporate social responsibility spending.
Finally, the family of an Agniveer who dies in service must never feel the nation values that life less. On this, the extension is silent. Murali Naik’s mother has had to go to court for a family pension.
The nation asked these young Indians for four years, and now asks for six. They gave us their youth, and some of them gave everything.
The Agniveers have delivered. Now it is the nation’s turn.
The author is former CEO of the National Intelligence Grid, distinguished fellow at Observer Research Foundation and author of ‘Everyman’s War.’