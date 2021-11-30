After a tumultuous six-year tenure marked by bad news on business performance and full of shaken fists over political tweets, Jack Dorsey’s departure as Twitter’s chief was cheered by investors, as seen in its stock market gains. On Monday, the co-founder of this micro-blog platform resigned to focus fully on his fintech venture, Square, turning Twitter’s leadership over to Parag Agrawal, 37, its former tech chief whose job it shall now be to expand shareholder value, which has clearly lagged the dizzying pace of its peers in this boom sector. The succession itself evoked a relatively fuzzy response, with observers looking for a strategic shift unsure if an internal pick could pull it off. Agrawal, a PhD from Stanford and graduate of IIT Bombay, has had Twitter’s technology under his charge since 2017. Crucially, he also has the backing of Dorsey, 45, who remains on its board for now. “My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep," he said, “His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead."

Agrawal’s success, as we must note amid our applause for his remarkable ascent, is far from assured yet and will squarely be determined by how well he stares down a daunting task. As a business, Twitter Inc is in need of a big boost. Activist investors have been restless for several quarters now. Unable to either monetize its user base adequately or enlarge it rapidly enough to keep up with ad-revenue hogs like Google and Meta, Twitter’s performance has flagged on several fronts. The evolution curve of its basic platform has been flayed by critics for its flatness, with its efforts to enhance the appeal of its service seen to have mostly fallen flat. Elementary tools to enable tweet searches and let these short messages be edited or withdrawn have long been kept out of free-user reach, even as its recent pay version met a weak response and its outer flank ventures in spaces newly opened up by new social-media players—think video and voice—made tardy headway. In early 2021, Twitter had set itself an aim to roughly double its annual revenue to $7.5 billion by 2023, with its user base expected to grow at a yearly average clip of nearly 20% over three years. Its last count was reported at a notch above 210 million daily users. Only about a tenth of them are reckoned to reside in India, where it largely remains an upscale platform, unlike WhatsApp, say, which has mass usage. This gap may partly be explained by Twitter’s lack of ‘network effects’: As tweeted messages are open to all online, nobody must sign up just to stay in the loop of a social circuit, which is an advantage that closed networks capitalized upon after a point of inevitable dominance.

Although it acts as a host for user interaction, Twitter serves as a webcast platform too, with some tweets even going viral to reach faceless crowds beyond ‘followers’. This doesn’t just make its base harder to broaden, it thrusts that much greater responsibility on Twitter for its social impact. To the extent that it lends itself as a megaphone for mob violence, instances of which arose recently in both the US and Indian capitals, it must deploy all the resources it can summon to turn its moderation of content foolproof. It may be unable to escape charges of a liberal bias, which any private firm has a right to exercise, but as our rules for social media tighten, it would have to be held accountable as a publisher, not an intermediary. All in all, the hot seat at Twitter right now is hard to envy.

