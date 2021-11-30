Agrawal’s Twitter task looks far from enviable

Agrawal’s success, as we must note amid our applause for his remarkable ascent, is far from assured yet and will squarely be determined by how well he stares down a daunting task. As a business, Twitter Inc is in need of a big boost. Activist investors have been restless for several quarters now. Unable to either monetize its user base adequately or enlarge it rapidly enough to keep up with ad-revenue hogs like Google and Meta, Twitter’s performance has flagged on several fronts. The evolution curve of its basic platform has been flayed by critics for its flatness, with its efforts to enhance the appeal of its service seen to have mostly fallen flat. Elementary tools to enable tweet searches and let these short messages be edited or withdrawn have long been kept out of free-user reach, even as its recent pay version met a weak response and its outer flank ventures in spaces newly opened up by new social-media players—think video and voice—made tardy headway. In early 2021, Twitter had set itself an aim to roughly double its annual revenue to $7.5 billion by 2023, with its user base expected to grow at a yearly average clip of nearly 20% over three years. Its last count was reported at a notch above 210 million daily users. Only about a tenth of them are reckoned to reside in India, where it largely remains an upscale platform, unlike WhatsApp, say, which has mass usage. This gap may partly be explained by Twitter’s lack of ‘network effects’: As tweeted messages are open to all online, nobody must sign up just to stay in the loop of a social circuit, which is an advantage that closed networks capitalized upon after a point of inevitable dominance.