The Air India catastrophe should catalyse deep structural reform in the country

Coming to the third issue of specialization versus diversification, economic theory suggests that countries should specialize in industries where they have comparative advantage. We can illustrate this through Bollywood: If Shah Rukh Khan, an economics graduate, specialized in economics, he would have been a successful economist. But even if he were to become the world’s best economist, his ‘opportunity cost’ of missing a career as an actor would be too high, given the low wages he would earn compared to his earnings from cinema. Even with an absolute advantage in economics, his comparative advantage would lie in cinema.