AI accessibility: Use India’s AI Summit to define it clearly and set a mandate for the world to adopt
We need a definition that aligns AI development with India’s legal and disability jurisprudence, so that “AI for all” does not remain a summit slogan. For inclusion, we must not just ensure barrier-free access to AI at inception, but set its self-learning ability the task of accommodating everyone.
As the world approaches the India AI Summit 2026 , the conversation on AI has evolved beyond algorithmic efficiency to encompass the more significant issues of digital sovereignty and ethics. A critical legal and ethical gap needs to be plugged: the definition of ‘AI accessibility.’