The world’s biggest AI experiment is happening in India: Will we make the most of it?
India may not lead in building AI models or chips, but its vast population could make exceptional use of AI tools. As tech companies expand free AI access across the country, India could become the world’s big testing ground for how people adopt and use artificial intelligence.
Everyone is looking for the next big AI bet. They’re searching for energy-rich places that can run data centres cheaply, for bottlenecks in the semiconductor supply chain that will earn massive profits, or for companies that might own the next breakout algorithm.