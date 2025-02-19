AI agents want to take over marketing but humans must stay in charge
Summary
- Marketers who yield control to artificial intelligence may regret it. The consumer’s mind is too complex for today’s AI agents to extract useful insights, let alone come up with a creative advertising campaign.
Will artificial intelligence (AI) agents take over the marketing functions of an enterprise? Will conducting market research, unearthing consumer insights (and new product ideas), making pricing decisions and developing evocative advertising campaigns be taken over by AI agents?