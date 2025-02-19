AI agents want to take over marketing but humans must stay in charge

I recall the marketing head’s reaction to my suggestion of changing our focus away from new news. He crumbled the printout of my presentation and asked me, “Do you think by moving away from our past practices, we will achieve the market share gain we are looking for?" He got up in apparent anger, threw the crumbled paper on the table and left the room. As he was leaving, I shouted back at him, “Compared to your old strategy, this strategy will sell at least one pack more of Pepsodent".