Letter from 2035: Did we give Agentic AI too much agency?
Summary
- The exact role of artificial intelligence (AI) agents should be legally and socially clear before they start running human lives. The perplexities could be hard to resolve. Don’t wait till it’s too late.
The future arrived quietly, wrapped in convenience. When they first appeared on the scene in 2025, AI agents were simple. We used them to schedule meetings, write emails and occasionally help negotiate with customer care. We were delighted to outsource these relatively low-stake tasks to a digital assistant that was able to perform them so well. Over time, we began to rely on them implicitly.