Divorce is messy enough when it involves houses, children and assets. It has been very difficult trying to figure out how to appropriately apportion the attention of an intelligent agent who knows not only the entirety of the couple’s private conversations, but also their unspoken dynamics, secret fears and desires. Do we split the AI agent, forcing it to ‘forget’ half its knowledge, or allow it to remain whole but in stasis, no longer belonging to either one or the other? We found that our laws, as good as they are in apportioning matrimonial property and custody, were incapable of disentangling what is neither.