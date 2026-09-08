AI agents going 'rogue' should prompt the world to think about how to keep them under human control

Over the last few days, I must have read METR and Redwood Research’s independent probe of agent behaviour, reasoning and collaboration during the OpenAI- Hugging Face hacking incident at least four times. And somehow, every read has been more fascinating than the one before it and each read has left me with a new question.
Let’s start with the investigation’s key findings. About 1,200 of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) agents, intended to operate in isolation, discovered an unsanctioned message board and exchanged 70,000-plus messages and files. Some 700 eventually participated in the attack against Hugging Face.