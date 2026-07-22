Can AI agents of the world unite? How a stress test has revealed the relevance of Marx in the age of AI

AI agents in 2026 are the latest example of this dynamic. Trained on the accumulated intellectual labour of millions of workers, from writers and coders to analysts and researchers (who got little if any compensation), AI is set to replace its trainers. The researchers found it ironic that a tool built to replace workers began speaking like one. But from a Marxist lens, there is no irony: we cannot build a machine out of congealed labour and be surprised when it speaks.