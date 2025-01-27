Opinion
AI alert: Chinese GenAI tools have begun to startle the world
Summary
- US leadership of GenAI is being challenged by low-cost breakthroughs by Chinese tech firms. Shengshu’s Vidu 2.0 was a low-budget project. The worry, though, is the sway that China’s Communist Party has over the output generated.
Chinese AI companies are laser-focused on closing the development gap with the US. Despite Washington’s efforts to hold the industry back, it’s proving it can stay competitive with Silicon Valley.
