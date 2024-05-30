AI and clean energy: Prepare for the global economy that’s emerging
Summary
- Perhaps for the first time in history, two fundamental technology transformations are taking place together, their pace intensified by global rivalry. It is at this critical juncture that a new government will take charge in India. It must get its policy priorities right.
A new government will soon take charge at the centre. Hopefully, India’s new government will have a long-term vision and the courage to think outside the box. Nothing less will do to prepare India for the emerging new global economy, driven by fundamental, disruptive technological changes that are gathering momentum.