The West should act quickly and decisively to tackle the AI crisis it faces
Summary
- The US and EU have little time to lose. To stay ahead of China on artificial intelligence, they need to get their act together on many fronts, state involvement in R&D included.
The release of the Chinese DeepSeek-R1 large language model, with its impressive capabilities and low development cost, shocked financial markets and led to claims of a ‘Sputnik moment’ in artificial intelligence (AI). A powerful, innovative Chinese model achieving parity with US products, though, should come as no surprise. It is the predictable result of a major US and Western policy failure, for which the AI industry itself bears much of the blame.