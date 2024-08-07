As the AI bull run flags, do GenAI Cassandras deserve an ear?
Summary
- Exuberance over artificial intelligence has weakened and AI sceptics have grown vocal. Apart from valuations, this technology’s sustainability, disruptive ability and revenue potential have all been doubted, but none of it alters AI’s promise.
The meteoric rise of GenAI has ignited a firestorm of debate, with a maelstrom of scepticism convulsing AI-sensitive stock prices. When perma-bulls—such as ‘experts’ who rarely have a negative word about any growth arena—sound bubble alarms, it becomes crucial for believers to revisit all arguments.