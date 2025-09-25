Give the AI revolution time. It’s less about machines, more about us

Artificial intelligence (AI) will not save us. But people using AI might. Everywhere I go, I hear the same breathless excitement. Generative AI is hailed as the new saviour. Some worship it as the ultimate game-changer. Others whisper about disruption and doom. Valuations climb, pilot projects multiply and everyone seems desperate to be the first to claim they’ve cracked the AI code. But fire illuminates and blinds in equal measure.

Transformations can take long: History is full of technological promises that did not arrive overnight. Electricity took more than 30 years to change how we lived and worked. Why? Because dangerous currents had to be made safe, buildings had to be rewired, tools re-engineered and new systems imagined.

The internet followed the same arc. The 1990s promised instant fortunes in the ‘click economy.’ By 2000, the dotcom bubble had wiped out trillions in market value.

Yet, from that wreckage came Google, Amazon and the architecture of the digital age. The collapse wasn’t failure—it was the clearing of the runway for serious transformation. AI is no different. You can’t just retrofit yesterday’s design and expect tomorrow’s results. True change demands time, courage and reinvention.

The wrong question: Most companies are asking the wrong question. They want to know: Which AI tool should we adopt? What pilot should we run? Which function should we automate?

Valid questions, yes—but not the first ones. The more important ones are: Are we willing to unlearn the old rules and rethink the new? Which problems really matter now? Can we re-imagine the nature of work itself?

Smarter questions, not software: The business leaders who will harness AI’s true power will ask “What should we become?" rather than “What should we adopt?" This is not about smarter software, but about smarter questions.

Too many leaders are squeezing AI into existing workflows like an ill-fitting part. A few are setting up AI labs or rolling out new strategies, but rarely do I see a company restructuring decision-making, re-engineering processes or rewarding employees for taking intelligent risks. The danger is not that we miss the AI wave; it’s that we ride it blindly.

Take education. AI will never replace teachers, just as the internet never erased classrooms. Learning is about human connection, empathy, motivation and trust. The revolution occurs when technology empowers teachers to do more. Or look at healthcare. Hospitals that successfully re-engineered diagnostic workflows with AI did not hand decisions over to algorithms. They used AI to triage urgent cases instantly, route results to the right doctors and reduce delays. Doctors gained time to focus on critical judgement and care.

Many startups are using AI to analyse markets, but the final calls rest with human intuition. Across sectors, one truth is clear: AI is the co-pilot, not the captain. Its value comes not from automation, but from amplification.

Slow is fast: Sometimes, the fastest way forward is to slow down. Start with problems, not tools. Ask where your workflows are broken and whether AI can help redesign and not just automate them.

Create labs that don’t merely demo AI, but prototype entirely new ways of working. Train humans first, beginning with the leaders themselves. Redefine performance indicators so you measure not only AI adoption or outputs, but also the culture of experimentation and collaboration it sparks. Above all, lead visibly. Employees don’t follow technology, they follow intent.

Trust at the centre: AI can hallucinate, distort or leak sensitive data. These are not IT issues but business continuity risks. Without trust, employees will resist, customers will withdraw and regulators will intervene. With trust, AI can become a multiplier of innovation. We need strong governance and embedded transparency, with identity, access and data consent being non-negotiable.

The human work ahead: Will AI reshape industries? Yes. But not because we panicked or raced to replace people with machines. It will happen because we slowed down to integrate it with intent. Because we re-engineered systems, redefined leadership and respected the profoundly human nature of change.

Enterprise-wide AI adoption is still at the pilot stage. Productivity gains are visible but fragmented. We are not at a tipping point, but only at the beginning. The future will not come by accident, but because we did the hard work of preparing for it. That work is slow, messy and human. There lies a paradox: the AI revolution is less about machines and more about us.

The author is founder chairman, Sampark Foundation