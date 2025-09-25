Give the AI revolution time. It’s less about machines, more about us
AI is hailed as a saviour of business and society, but history shows true revolutions unfold slowly, through human reinvention and trust. The real revolution will come from humans willing to slow down, unlearn old rules and ask fundamental questions that’ll help re-imagine what we do.
Artificial intelligence (AI) will not save us. But people using AI might. Everywhere I go, I hear the same breathless excitement. Generative AI is hailed as the new saviour. Some worship it as the ultimate game-changer. Others whisper about disruption and doom. Valuations climb, pilot projects multiply and everyone seems desperate to be the first to claim they’ve cracked the AI code. But fire illuminates and blinds in equal measure.