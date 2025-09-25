Give the AI revolution time. It’s less about machines, more about us

Take education. AI will never replace teachers, just as the internet never erased classrooms. Learning is about human connection, empathy, motivation and trust. The revolution occurs when technology empowers teachers to do more. Or look at healthcare. Hospitals that successfully re-engineered diagnostic workflows with AI did not hand decisions over to algorithms. They used AI to triage urgent cases instantly, route results to the right doctors and reduce delays. Doctors gained time to focus on critical judgement and care.