Opinion
India as a land of virtually limitless AI possibilities
Arundhati Bhattacharya 4 min read 30 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- Artificial intelligence is guiding farmers on when to sow crops and warning them of pests, helping factories contain inventory costs and check quality, aiding doctors in remote places, smoothening urban traffic and more.
Growing up in the 1970s, the opportunity landscape in India was narrow, at best. Career opportunities were confined to farming, government, law, banking and other mostly traditional sectors.
