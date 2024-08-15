Artificial intelligence: Not hype but an economic catalyst
Summary
- Projections suggest generative AI could add more than $1 trillion cumulatively to India’s economy over the next seven years. But we must focus on developing skills across diverse technologies and use our AI-skilled talent pool to enable the full realization of our DeepTech potential. It can be done.
As the world’s largest democracy, India navigates a complex landscape of diverse cultures and socioeconomic challenges. In this ever-evolving environment, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as more than just a technological breakthrough; it is a catalyst reshaping India’s trajectory.