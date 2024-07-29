A great convergence could drive India’s AI revolution
Summary
- The country is in a sweet spot, one where public policy and private efforts can combine to yield success. Elements of the India Stack, a government push and AI startups can all play key roles in India’s ascent on the sophistication curve of this red-hot field of technology.
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is a talking point across board rooms, industry round-tables and policy circles, not only in India, but globally. India is forging two pivotal paths in its quest for AI leadership: first, by positioning itself as a leading use-case market, and second, by developing foundational AI models.