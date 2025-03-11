Businesses should be clear about what they’re deploying AI for
Summary
- Standalone AI subscriptions are hardly selling and chatbots are reaching parity. For adopters, business differentiation will rely less on having the most advanced AI and more on making it play to their strengths.
For decades, software companies thrived on the XaaS (Everything-as-a-Service) model; products were unbundled into separate, recurring subscriptions. Software empires were built on this approach, offering cloud-based services for a monthly fee. This model flourished because it addressed software piracy, ensured a revenue stream and gave business clients scalable access to enterprise-grade tools.