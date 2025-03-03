Opinion
How AI is transforming the role of venture capital for startups
Summary
- As new technology businesses can use Generative AI for product development, they need far less VC funding. Money needs to be raised mainly for sales and marketing, not armies of software programmers.
Last week, I wrote that computer code spewed out by Generative AI tools might remake the Indian software space. The conclusion of that piece was that we can expect a polarization of software engineering roles.
