How AI is transforming the role of venture capital for startups

To me, this is akin to VC firms looking to fund a podcast or some other content creator on YouTube or some other such online platform. In most cases, the content creator already has access to enough funding to create his or her content; VC funding is only needed for the struggle to market the content widely so that it reaches the holy grail of ‘virality,’ which would lead to an explosion in the content’s reach and thus also its revenue-generation capacity either through paid advertising or subscriptions.