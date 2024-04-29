AI asymmetry: Can our IT service firms close their gap with GenAI rivals?

There is also a stark difference in the attraction of talent. Top AI researchers and engineers are more inclined to work with companies at the cutting edge. This often means choosing companies like OpenAI or Google over traditional IT firms. Meanwhile, most low-cost service providers look to hire fresh graduates, especially in India, where we have far more engineers graduating each year than there is demand for. This has granted Indian IT services firms the luxury of paying abysmally low wages, but at some point, these businesses need to realize that they get what they pay for. At current wages, what they get is a bunch of young employees who, though armed with shiny new degrees, need prolonged training before they can be of any use to clients.