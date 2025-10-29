Rashomon risk: With AI keeping various board meeting records, who owns the truth?
Board meeting minutes were once dull by design. Now, AI summaries threaten to make them dangerously interesting. As directors lean on bots to take notes, they may be trading accuracy and prudence for speed—and opening the door to confusion, conflict and court cases.
A chairman recently quipped after a three-hour strategy session, “I wonder what ChatGPT thinks we just decided." The laughter in the room was genuine, but so was the unease. Lurking beneath the joke was the recognition that in the AI era, what the board did may matter less than what the minutes taken with the use of AI say they did. When the record overtakes reality, it’s a nightmare.