AI bot evolution: Agents will be the next big thing in artificial intelligence
Summary
- As we devolve agency to AI agents for various tasks, we mustn’t blow the lid off a Pandora’s Box. Tech companies want to keep humans in control of AI actions, but such tech can also give agents autonomy.
Bill Gates wrote a prescient blog recently on how agents will be the next big thing in software (bit.ly/3tSMNkB). In his inimitable style, he explained: “To do any task on a computer, you must tell your device which app to use. You can use Microsoft Word and Google Docs to draft a business proposal, but they can’t help you send an email, share a selfie, analyze data, schedule a party, or buy movie tickets. In the next five years, this will change completely. You won’t have to use different apps for different tasks. You’ll simply tell your device, in everyday language, what you want to do. This type of software—something that responds to natural language and can accomplish many different tasks based on its knowledge of the user—is called an agent."