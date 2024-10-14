AI bots as financial advisors? Not necessarily.
Summary
- Expect a hybrid model with human advisors assisted by AI for those who can afford it. Empathy is a crucial part of the role and it’s easier to have tough conversations with someone who really understands money and life.
I see a personal trainer five days a week, and I am now in the best shape of my life. I could not have afforded Doug when I was younger—and I wouldn’t be able to now, either, but for technology. Doug lives on the West Coast and trains me (and dozens of others) through an app.