Opinion
AI bots talking to bots may mark the start of the internet’s mid-life crisis
Summary
- The rise of artificial intelligence has led to a proliferation of AI bots on the internet. Studies reveal growing online interactions that involve no human being. Where is the web headed?
Till recently, the digital frontier looked boundless, a perfect virtual world where human interaction and the exchange of ideas were encouraged and democratized. With the rise of AI tools, the internet is witnessing several disconcerting trends.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more