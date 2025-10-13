Investors had better stay alert: If today’s AI bubble bursts, it won’t be a pretty sight
AI may have dazzled investors with promises of transformational growth, but warnings from the BoE and IMF suggest irrational hype over it could be ending. Sky-high valuations, circular revenue schemes and soft earnings hint that the music might stop. Don’t be left behind if others rush for the exit.
It is said that history doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes. If the Bank of England (BoE), IMF, Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blankfein are to be believed, the US market is composing a verse that sounds eerily like the late 1990s—with AI playing the part once filled by Pets.com and sock puppets.