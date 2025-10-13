Don’t forget that many long-term returns from AI may not come through owning AI companies themselves, but by owning firms that use AI well. A decade from now, the real beneficiaries might be manufacturers that automated their operations, logistics companies that optimized their supply chains or insurers that improved risk modelling. The internet’s biggest business winners weren’t always dotcoms, but brick-and-mortar firms that figured out how to harness it. So the smart money might lie in watching how AI is used, not just hyped.