The question I am asked most often these days is whether there is an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble forming in global markets. Rather than offering my opinion, let me tell you some facts.
Devina Mehra: Whether there’s an AI bubble or not is a big question—here’s the lowdown on what’s brewing
SummaryThe AI boom may presage a tech revolution. Yet, the stock market surge it has led is narrow and the industry has veered into risky territory with worrisome debt levels and circular deals exposing the financial world to contagion. AI could succeed, but will investors?
