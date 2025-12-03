Here is one damning fact: when schools and colleges shut down for vacations in the US recently, the usage of many AI models dropped by 50–70%. I am sure if we map it onto school breaks in other regions as well, this percentage will rise even further. The point? These models are mainly used by students for their assignments. That’s not exactly a high-paying user base. Moreover, most AI companies are losing money, and not just on an aggregate basis. With every incremental subscriber, their losses go up, not down.