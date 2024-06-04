AI can empower India’s digital public infrastructure by enabling diverse apps
Summary
- The trouble with standardized solutions like DPI is that they’re built for scale and not diversity. But AI technology can adjust to individual preferences and contexts, making the delivery of public services more responsive and user-centric. By engaging people, AI can expand DPI reach.
Last month, at an event in Bangalore, a select audience was given a glimpse of what the future of artificial intelligence (AI) might look like. In the room were companies from across the AI ecosystem, presenting what they were building and getting to know what else was going on in the space. There were product demonstrations, ecosystem presentations and workshops, all of which were rolled up into a grand vision of what it would take to make India the AI-use-case capital of the world.️️️