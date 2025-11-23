An emphasis on AI capability ahead of regulation should pay off by helping India’s AI ecosystem forge ahead
India’s AI ecosystem is witnessing extraordinary growth, largely enabled by the government’s capacity-first approach that aims to foster innovation through capacity building. Placing capability development over premature regulation could create an Indian AI ecosystem that the world would envy.
India’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem is witnessing extraordinary growth, marked by vibrant competition across the AI value chain. A mix of homegrown startups such as Sarvam AI, Krutrim and Yellow.ai, alongside global players like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia, are shaping this ecosystem.