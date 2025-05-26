Nilesh Jasani: Get set for a world of ever-evolving super-Einsteins
Nilesh Jasani 5 min read 26 May 2025, 02:00 PM IST
SummaryThis genie of artificial intelligence (AI) can’t be put back in the bottle. GenAI isn’t just about chatbots and digital agents. We’re on the cusp of something far greater. Human minds must get whirring in anticipation of AI ‘minds’ that we’re only beginning to comprehend.
The early 2020s may well come to be remembered as the moment humanity discovered how to manufacture intelligence. At first, we welcomed chatbots—clever, conversational and occasionally cheeky, like digital butlers out of a Wodehouse novel. This was the Chatbot Era: amusing and useful, but still basic.
