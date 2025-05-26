Nilesh Jasani: Get set for a world of ever-evolving super-Einsteins

What matters now is whether various communities—scientific, industrial, governmental and educational—start preparing for what lies ahead. Because Generative AI is not, and will not be, mostly about chatbots and digital assistants. Those tools dominate today’s conversations, but they are unlikely to remain the defining story even a few quarters from now. We are on the cusp of something far greater. The sooner we recognize this, the better prepared we’ll be for a future shaped not by chatterboxes or agents, but by minds we are only just beginning to comprehend.