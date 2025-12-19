It’s a reasonable hope that no single platform comes to dominate India’s adoption of AI chatbots. Social media saw free services join forces with network effects to place all major formats under the control of X and Meta’s three popular platforms. November data from a report by Bank of America Securities suggests that we might escape that fate in the AI chatbot space.
Mint Quick Edit | The great AI chatbot contest: Is the winner’s dominance inevitable?
SummaryData shows that India’s chatbot market is fairly well contested, with ChatGPT rivals Gemini and Perplexity especially favoured. The industry’s cost dynamics also argue against a winner-takes-all outcome. But none of this rules out the eventual rise of a monopoly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More