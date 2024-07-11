AI bots aren’t ready to displace central bankers. Not yet, that is.
Summary
- While acknowledging the benefits of technology to the overall economy, most central bankers are wary of AI wrecking havoc with prices, jobs and the security of banking. AI works best when it complements human judgement and often there’s no substitute for experience.
Central bankers are not born as chronic worriers, but they quickly acquire the trait. They are now spending considerable time fretting about artificial intelligence (AI): Its ability to play havoc with prices, jobs and the security of banking. As gut-wrenching as the meltdown of 2008 was, imagine if a rogue machine turbocharged a market rout.