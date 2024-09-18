Opinion
AI chatbots are beating humans at debunking conspiracy theories
Summary
- A study shows AI bots can make believers of falsehoods reconsider their views to a surprising extent. With luck, as chatbots challenge flaky beliefs, fewer Americans will fall for wild stories of immigrants eating dogs and cats.
Scientists surprised themselves when they found they could instruct a version of ChatGPT to gently dissuade people of their beliefs in conspiracy theories—such as notions that covid was an attempt at population control or that 9/11 was an inside job.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more