AI chatbots with personalities: A giant leap but also cause for caution
Summary
- Latest large language models can build long-term memories of users, grasp human emotions and respond adeptly, making them almost as convincing as real people. Humans must get cautious.
The tech world has been abuzz with Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson accusing OpenAI of using a voice “eerily similar" to her own in the latest version of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. While OpenAI has denied the voice is hers, the controversy sparked a debate around artists’ legal right to control the use of their likeness in the age of AI.