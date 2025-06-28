ChatGPT is the perfect companion for a musical evening

An unusual collaboration

Some of these playlists are ‘regular’, like the usual golden oldies one never lets go of. Others are favourite genres, like Jazz, Blues or Classical. But some are quite unique. For instance, I have a playlist titled Around the World in Jazz, which is exactly what the name indicates: a journey across the world listening to Jazz from different countries. I have a Whisper Hungarian, which is a short playlist of fascinating Eastern European music. Making the playlists has been a joy, but I craved more personalization, so I decided to make cover images for each. And that’s where ChatGPT came in.