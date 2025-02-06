AI chips: India must get its basics right to meet this great catch-up challenge
Summary
- As tech denial regimes stiffen in artificial intelligence, India’s move to develop its own AI chip to rival Nvidia’s is heartening. To join this race, we must catch up on fundamental enablers—like education and risk capital
It is welcome that India is gearing up to take on the challenge of artificial intelligence (AI). This technology is vital not just in its generative avatar, which has caught the public imagination ever since ChatGPT’s 2022 debut, but also in multifarious forms that will fundamentally alter our notion of productivity.