Fans who sat down to enjoy the newly re-released Beatles Anthology documentary this Thanksgiving noticed something was a little off. John Lennon’s guitar, in one performance, seemed to have about 10 strings. Behind him, Ringo Starr’s bass drum had a wonky ‘T’ in the logo. And Paul McCartney’s face, well, often it wasn’t. “He lookin like a shrunken head,” one fan remarked on Reddit.
AI can clean up and preserve musical classics but music buffs are rolling their eyes and gnashing their teeth
SummaryDisney+ has enhanced old footage of The Beatles with AI, but many fans say this ‘restoration’ has crossed a line. As labels and estates race to monetize old catalogues, the line between bringing new life to beloved art and wrecking an artist’s legacy seems perilously thin.
