Friend or phone: AI chatbots could exploit us emotionally
SummaryChatty AI tools are often designed to act like our buddies, but we need safeguards to prevent the formation of emotional attachments. If not, chatbots could become commercially exploitative.
AI companions programmed to forge emotional bonds are no longer confined to movie scripts. They are here, operating in a regulatory Wild West. One app, Botify AI, recently drew scrutiny for featuring avatars of young actors sharing “hot photos" in sexually charged chats. The dating app Grindr, meanwhile, is developing AI boyfriends that can flirt, sext and maintain digital relationships with paid users, according to Platformer. Grindr didn’t respond to a request for comment. Other apps like Replika, Talkie and Chai are designed to function as friends. Some, like Character.ai, draw in millions of users, many of them teenagers.