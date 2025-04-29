Friend or phone: AI chatbots could exploit us emotionally

Rodichev added that conversational AI should “prioritize emotional engagement" and that users were spending “hours" with his chatbots, longer than they were on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. His claims sound wild, but they’re consistent with the interviews I’ve conducted with teen users of Character.ai, one of whom said they used it as much as seven hours a day. Interactions with such apps tend to last four times longer than the average time spent on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.